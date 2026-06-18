Chennai: Youth arrested for kidnapping 15-year-old schoolboy over online game dispute

Acting swiftly, Perumbakkam police rushed to the spot, broke open the door of the apartment and rescued the boy, who had been locked inside a room. The police also arrested the accused, identified as Paul Dinakaran (26).



The investigation revealed that the boy is a Class 10 student at a school in the locality. On Tuesday, when he was playing an online game along with his friends and Paul, another minor made obscene remarks about Paul's mother before fleeing the spot. The victim had also left with the other boy.