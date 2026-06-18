Chennai: Youth arrested for kidnapping 15-year-old schoolboy over online game dispute

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old schoolboy and locking him in an apartment, assaulting him, and recording a video of the minor in a humiliating condition at Perumbakkam.
Acting swiftly, Perumbakkam police rushed to the spot, broke open the door of the apartment and rescued the boy, who had been locked inside a room. The police also arrested the accused, identified as Paul Dinakaran (26).
The investigation revealed that the boy is a Class 10 student at a school in the locality. On Tuesday, when he was playing an online game along with his friends and Paul, another minor made obscene remarks about Paul's mother before fleeing the spot. The victim had also left with the other boy.
Angered over the incident, Paul and one of his friends tracked down the boy at Taramani, threatened him, and forcibly brought him on a bike to a house in Perumbakkam. Police said the accused repeatedly questioned the boy about who had insulted his mother and assaulted him. He also recorded a video of the minor to intimidate him.
The boy's parents were later summoned to the police station. As the case involves a minor victim, it has been transferred to the All Women Police Station in Kannagi Nagar for further investigation.