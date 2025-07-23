Chennai: Woman found dead in home; murder suspected

CHENNAI: Police are probing the death of a 38-year-old woman, who was found dead in her rented house in Kolathur on Monday.

Police suspect the woman to be a victim of murder and said that her two-wheeler and some valuables in her house were missing.

The deceased woman was identified as Saraswathi, a native of Virudhachalam. She was married to Ganeshamurthy (40), a Sri Lankan Tamil now residing in the Gummidipoondi refugee camp. The couple had two sons, aged 15 and 10, and the elder one is mentally unstable.

For the past month, Saraswathi lived alone in Kolathur, while her husband and children stayed at the refugee camp, investigations revealed.

She last visited her husband on July 18 and returned to Kolathur. When Ganeshamurthy attempted to reach her over the phone the next morning, her phone was switched off. As her phone was unreachable throughout the day, the man asked his friends to check on her.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a resident on the same building sensed foul smell emanating from Saraswathi's portion and alerted the authorities.

Police reached the scene and found Saraswathi's body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police sources said that the woman was arrested by the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit (ITPU) and was out on bail early this month. Investigations are under way to determine if any outsiders visited her at her house.