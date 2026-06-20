Stepping up stray dog control efforts, TN govt directs Chennai double sterilisations to 400 per day

During an inspection of the dog birth control centre at Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, Bedi reviewed sterilisation procedures for street dogs and treatment facilities for pets. The centre currently performs an average of 35 sterilisation surgeries and provides treatment to around 25 pets daily.

1.8 lakh street dogs in city

Corporation estimates indicate that Chennai has around 1.8 lakh street dogs. Officials have been conducting intensive anti-rabies vaccination camps across all 15 zones as part of efforts to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of rabies.