Stepping up stray dog control efforts, TN govt directs Chennai double sterilisations to 400 per day

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday directed Greater Chennai Corporation officials to increase the number of dog sterilisation surgeries from the current 200 per day to 350-400 per day and ensure 100 per cent anti-rabies vaccination coverage for street dogs and pets.
During an inspection of the dog birth control centre at Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, Bedi reviewed sterilisation procedures for street dogs and treatment facilities for pets. The centre currently performs an average of 35 sterilisation surgeries and provides treatment to around 25 pets daily.
Corporation estimates indicate that Chennai has around 1.8 lakh street dogs. Officials have been conducting intensive anti-rabies vaccination camps across all 15 zones as part of efforts to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of rabies.
centres at Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, Sholinganallur, Chettimedu in Manali zone, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Chettimedu in Tondiarpet zone and Kannappar Thidal.
In addition, four new centres are being established at Athipattu, Nandambakkam, Velachery and the Bio-CNG Plant area in Sholinganallur.
A dog birth control centre at Perungudi is temporarily functioning as a shelter for diseased dogs. Separate shelters with a capacity of 250 dogs each are also being developed at Manali and Perungudi.
The Corporation has also established pet treatment centres at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, Pulianthope and Lloyds Colony.
Bedi instructed officials to complete the four ongoing dog birth control centres at the earliest, expedite the issuance of pet licences and intensify measures to control the stray dog population in line with the Chief Minister's directions.
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran, Joint Commissioners VP Jayaseelan (Health) and S Saravanan (Works), Central Region Deputy Commissioner Kaushik, Chief Veterinary Officer Kamal Hussain and other officials were present during the inspection.