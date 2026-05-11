GCC opens quarantine centre for rabid, aggressive stray dogs

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has opened a special quarantine centre in Perungudi to isolate rabid, virus-infected and aggressive stray dogs as the city continues to expand its animal control infrastructure amid recurring complaints over dog bites and rabies risks.
The facility, set up at Ma Po Si Nagar in Perungudi, can house 100 dogs affected by rabies and Canine Distemper, besides aggressive dogs with biting tendencies.
“This special quarantine centre is a temporary stop-gap arrangement until the two permanent shelters become operational. Once those shelters are ready, this facility will function as an additional unit,” City Veterinary Officer Kamal Husaain said.
The civic body has been building two large dog shelters with a capacity of 250 dogs each in Manali and Perungudi in line with Supreme Court guidelines for housing rabid, incurably ill and violent stray dogs.
The Corporation currently runs 10 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city and is constructing four more in Ambattur, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. Officials said around 150 sterilisation surgeries are being carried out daily using 28 dog-catching vehicles and 159 staff members. Fifteen additional dog-catching vehicles are also set to be deployed.
According to GCC data, over 88,200 stray dogs have so far undergone sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, while over 1.47 lakh dogs have been covered under a mass rabies vaccination and deworming drive.
GCC has also deployed six emergency vehicles to rescue and isolate suspected rabid dogs and asked residents to report aggressive or infected stray dogs through its helpline 1913.