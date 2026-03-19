Chennai Corporation sending stray dogs from sterilisation programme to train veterinary doctors, alleges activist

CHENNAI: Strays caught by the dog-catching teams of the Greater Chennai Corporation for Animal Birth Control (ABC) sterilisation are being sent to the Madras Veterinary College and Hospital for training exercises, alleged an animal rights activist.
In a complaint addressed to the Chief Secretary, the Animal Husbandry Department, corporation, and the veterinary, V Sudhamathy claimed that dogs that were caught for sterilisation at the GCC eight official dog pounds were being used as live subjects to train veterinarians in ABC surgical procedures and organ identification.
There were instances of dogs being administered heavy dose of anaesthesia and kept unconscious for prolonged periods so that many veterinary doctors could observe and learn the procedure, Sudhamathy alleged, adding that many dogs had died due to this.
“By diverting dogs for training instead of returning them after sterilisation, the corporation is betraying public trust and misleading citizens who support the programme in good faith,” she said, and demanded that all captured dogs be used strictly for sterilisation and vaccination as mandated under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.
She also sought details of the number of dogs that had been sent to the veterinary hospital for training since the practice began.
Responding to the allegations, a corporation official said based on an order from the Animal Husbandry Department, 100 dogs were sent to the veterinary hospital. But that happened only once, said the official, adding, “After that, no dog has been sent.”
Also, in accordance with the ABC Rules, 2023, a monitoring committee had been constituted. It is headed by the Corporation Commissioner and includes the Director of Animal Husbandry, the Dean of the Madras Veterinary College, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, the Chief Veterinary Officer of the corporation, and others.
Earlier, pet lovers were allowed to visit ABC centres based on requests but the permission was withdrawn after complaints, said the official. “Now, only authorised persons are allowed entry.”
When asked, a senior doctor at the Madras Veterinary College and Hospital denied the allegation, and said that the training was being conducted under the supervision of experienced professors and that surgeries were performed in the operating theatre at the college.
The doctor said the Animal Husbandry Department was upgrading 100 animal dispensaries across the State into ABC centres, and veterinary doctors were being trained as part of the initiative.
However, Leonal Praveen, a pet lover, questioned the purpose of the training when many dispensaries still lack adequate infrastructure, separate facilities, essential medicines, surgical equipment, and post-operative care for stray dogs.
“Without proper infrastructure, how will doctors provide treatment to stray dogs even after training,” he asked.