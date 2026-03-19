Chennai Corporation sending stray dogs from sterilisation programme to train veterinary doctors, alleges activist

“By diverting dogs for training instead of returning them after sterilisation, the corporation is betraying public trust and misleading citizens who support the programme in good faith,” she said, and demanded that all captured dogs be used strictly for sterilisation and vaccination as mandated under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

She also sought details of the number of dogs that had been sent to the veterinary hospital for training since the practice began.

Responding to the allegations, a corporation official said based on an order from the Animal Husbandry Department, 100 dogs were sent to the veterinary hospital. But that happened only once, said the official, adding, “After that, no dog has been sent.”