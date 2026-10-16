Chennai struggles with unfinished drains and battered roads as northeast monsoon sets in

The stormwater overflowing from the drain gets mixed with the sewage and stagnates in the area during heavy spells of rain. As the work is unlikely to finish on time, residents will yet again be dependent on pumps to remove the water.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, secretary of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations (FOARA), said most stormwater drain works in Anna Nagar are complete apart from minor connecting works. However, work on J Block 2nd Street began only a few days ago. She also raised doubts whether the existing drains had been desilted adequately.

"Compared to previous years, I have hardly seen any visible desilting activity this time," she said, adding that the heavy rains would reveal the truth about preparedness.

On Arcot Road, drain work was stopped for about 15 days, and progress remained slow, inconveniencing shopkeepers and the public along the half-kilometre stretch from Meenakshi College, said Kodambakkam resident Balaji. Gridlock has delayed ambulances and other vehicles for a week, he said.