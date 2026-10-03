GCC prepared to handle northeast monsoon, says Commissioner Sameeran

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the northeast monsoon is expected to set in between October 15 and 20. Sameeran said the civic body was also preparing for the possibility of extreme rainfall of 20 to 30 cm in a single day due to cloudbursts, depressions or cyclones.

Inspecting the double-vent stormwater drain project at Tidel Park in Taramani, Sameeran said the project would improve flood mitigation in the IIT Madras campus, spread over nearly 610 acres, and the adjoining Guindy National Park, including the Lok Bhavan premises.

The GCC had taken up the project based on past incidents and a technical committee's recommendations. The double-vent cut-and-cover drain extends 660 metres from its starting point to the South Buckingham Canal through the Open Space Reservation (OSR) area of Tidel Park and will discharge stormwater into the canal.