Mayor Priya reviews monsoon preparedness in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon approaching, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya on Tuesday reviewed the preparations, flagged pending storm water drain works, desilting at river outfalls and road repairs that need to be completed before the rains. Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran and senior Corporation officials attended the meeting.
Officials were told to expedite desilting of rivers, canals, SWDs, railway crossing drains and silt-catching pits, and also complete pending SWD construction and connectivity works, along with canal improvement projects, ahead of the monsoon.
The Corporation has identified 215 relief centres and 116 community kitchens, and officials were asked to check basic amenities at the centres and ensure adequate food stocks at the kitchens. Waterlogging-prone areas must have pumps ready for deployment, while machinery, including tree-cutting equipment, and emergency vehicles must be checked to ensure they are operational.
Mayor Priya also called for desilting at the outfall points of the Puzhal and Kosasthalaiyar rivers and repairs to potholes on bus routes and interior roads. Among the locations specifically flagged for precautionary works were Korattur Lake, Mylai Balaji Nagar canal, Parangusapuram, Rangarajapuram, City Link Road, Mount Road, GP Road, NSC Bose Road and the Arumbakkam Metro station area.
The Corporation was also asked to conduct more medical camps during the monsoon. Staff must be deployed in shifts at the 1913 helpline.