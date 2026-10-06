Mayor Priya reviews monsoon preparedness in Chennai

Officials were told to expedite desilting of rivers, canals, SWDs, railway crossing drains and silt-catching pits, and also complete pending SWD construction and connectivity works, along with canal improvement projects, ahead of the monsoon.

The Corporation has identified 215 relief centres and 116 community kitchens, and officials were asked to check basic amenities at the centres and ensure adequate food stocks at the kitchens. Waterlogging-prone areas must have pumps ready for deployment, while machinery, including tree-cutting equipment, and emergency vehicles must be checked to ensure they are operational.