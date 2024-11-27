Chennai rains: Water level at Chembarambakkam Lake rises by 19 ft

CHENNAI: Due to continuous rains in Chennai and surrounding districts, the water level of Chembarambakkam Lake has gradually increased to 19 ft.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the lake reserve is already filled up to 2,918 million cubic feet (mcft) out of its total capacity of 3,645 mcft as of Wednesday at 6:00 am.

The water level in the lake has reached 18.28 feet, with an inflow of 650 cubic feet per second (Cusecs) and an outflow of 133 Cusecs.

If the water level surpasses 22 ft and approaches 23 ft, surplus water will be released from the lake as a safety measure. This may lead to flood risk in low-lying areas along the Adyar River in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

Officials are monitoring the lake's status closely and advised the public not to panic. They also assured that they would take all necessary steps to manage the situation effectively.