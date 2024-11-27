Weather department predicts ‘cyclone Fengal’ likely to form in next six hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Wednesday announced Cyclone Fengal is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 6 hours.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deep depression will move to the north and northwest parts of Tamil Nadu and develop into a storm today.

After this, Cyclone Fengal will move to coastal areas of Tamil Nadu by Wednesday night and Thursday.

The depression is centred at a distance of 670 km from Chennai, 580 km from Puducherry, 470 km from Nagapattinam, and 190 km from Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).

Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts are expected to receive heavy rain to very heavy rains at some places and red alert has been issued.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts and Puducherry.

Heavy rainfall will occur at one or two places in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts, reports added.