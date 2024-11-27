Ensure people aren’t affected due to rains, CM Stalin instructs Collectors

CHENNAI: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, mainly in the Delta region, in the next few days, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday held a detailed review of the precautionary measures taken there. He instructed the Collectors to take it as their duty to ensure that the people were not affected by the heavy downpour.The Chief Minister also asked officials to take measures to drain flood water from cultivable lands in Delta districts, which are prone to crop damage due to heavy rains.

During the virtual meeting, Stalin asked the Collectors of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore to explain the precautionary measures taken. He also asked them about the rainfall level and its impact in their districts.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal ‘very likely’ by November 27. Will it hit Chennai? Weathermen track ‘cone of uncertainty’

Advising the Collectors to keep the relief and rescue teams ready and initiate measures to move people from low-lying areas to relief camps, the Chief Minister also asked the Collectors, and officials of rural development and water resource departments to take measures to drain flood water from cultivable lands in Delta districts, which are prone to crop damage due to heavy rains.

He also asked engineers to review the safety of the old school and Anganwadi buildings before they are reopened after the rains subside.

During the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nagapattinam Collector said the district has only received one cm till Tuesday morning and another 2 cm between 8.30 am and 12 noon. He added that the district administration has kept 11 cyclone centres and six multi-purpose evacuation centres ready to handle the aftermath of heavy rains.

According to Mayiladuthurai Collector, the district received only 15 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and 9.9 mm till the meeting, and added that the deep desilting works prevented stagnation and the control rooms were functioning 24x7 to assist the people. Tiruvarur Collector said six multi-purpose evacuation centres were ready in the district.

Cuddalore district collector apprised that a 30-member NDRF team has arrived there for assistance if required and that fishermen have not ventured into the sea from the district. Thanjavur district said that the rainfall level so far did not warrant shifting of people to relief camps as of now.

Relief equipment ready, says govt

A release from the State government on Tuesday said that 125 earth movers, 75 boats, 250 generators, and 281 chainsaws were kept ready in Nagapattinam, while 242 earth movers, 51 boats, 28 generators, 104 chainsaws, and 58 motor pumps were available in Cuddalore. Similar deployment has also been done in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts.

One NDMA and SDMA team each has been deployed in Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts, while two NDMA teams have rushed to Thanjavur, the release added.

The statement added that fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing have been told to reach the nearest port before the weather becomes worse.