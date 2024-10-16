Chennai rains impact: Vegetable prices plunge at Koyambedu Market

CHENNAI: The ongoing northeast monsoon rains in the city significantly affected vegetable sales at Chennai's Koyambedu Market, with prices plunging today after a rise.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, on Monday, following heavy rain alert, many customers bought more vegetables to stock up, which led to the supply selling out rapidly in the outdoor market. As a result, the prices of the vegetable prices soared, with a kilo of beans selling for Rs 250, tomatoes for Rs 140, and broad beans for Rs 150.

On Tuesday, anticipating continued demand, retail vendors and small-scale vegetable sellers had purchased more stock than usual late at night. However, majority of customers stayed indoors on Wednesday, in view of the red alert that was issued earlier. Consequently, the number of retail vendors and small-scale vegetable sellers who turned up at the Koyambedu market dropped, too, the report added.

Although the market was nearly empty today, there were over 500 lorries that brought vegetables like carrots, brinjals, and cabbage, compared to 400 yesterday. But as there were very few buyers, traders grew concerned over the stock possibly rotting.

The wholesale vegetable prices at Koyambedu Market today are as follows:

Tomato, green chilli: Rs 50 per kg

Ladies finger, cabbage, beetroot, snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Ujala brinjal, Ooty carrot, ivy gourd, cluster beans: Rs 30 per kg

Beans: Rs 120 per kg

Broad beans: Rs 60 per kg

Drumstick: Rs 70 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 15 per kg

Radish, chow-chow: Rs 20 per kg

Rigde gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Retail vegetable prices at Koyambedu market: