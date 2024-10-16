Chennai rains impact: Vegetable prices plunge at Koyambedu Market
According to a Daily Thanthi report, on Monday, following heavy rain alert, many customers bought more vegetables to stock up, which led to the supply selling out rapidly in the outdoor market.
CHENNAI: The ongoing northeast monsoon rains in the city significantly affected vegetable sales at Chennai's Koyambedu Market, with prices plunging today after a rise.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, on Monday, following heavy rain alert, many customers bought more vegetables to stock up, which led to the supply selling out rapidly in the outdoor market. As a result, the prices of the vegetable prices soared, with a kilo of beans selling for Rs 250, tomatoes for Rs 140, and broad beans for Rs 150.
Also Read: North East Monsoon: Aavin ensures uninterrupted milk supply even during heavy rains
On Tuesday, anticipating continued demand, retail vendors and small-scale vegetable sellers had purchased more stock than usual late at night. However, majority of customers stayed indoors on Wednesday, in view of the red alert that was issued earlier. Consequently, the number of retail vendors and small-scale vegetable sellers who turned up at the Koyambedu market dropped, too, the report added.
Although the market was nearly empty today, there were over 500 lorries that brought vegetables like carrots, brinjals, and cabbage, compared to 400 yesterday. But as there were very few buyers, traders grew concerned over the stock possibly rotting.
Also Read: Chennai Corporation mulls distributing medicines, food via drones to rain-hit areas
The wholesale vegetable prices at Koyambedu Market today are as follows:
- Tomato, green chilli: Rs 50 per kg
- Ladies finger, cabbage, beetroot, snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
- Ujala brinjal, Ooty carrot, ivy gourd, cluster beans: Rs 30 per kg
- Beans: Rs 120 per kg
- Broad beans: Rs 60 per kg
- Drumstick: Rs 70 per kg
- Bottle gourd: Rs 15 per kg
- Radish, chow-chow: Rs 20 per kg
- Rigde gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Retail vegetable prices at Koyambedu market:
- Tomato, green chilli: Rs 70 per kg
- Beans: Rs 160 per kg
- Broad beans, drumstick: Rs 80 per kg
- Ooty carrot: Rs 60 per kg
- Beetroot, ladies finger, chow-chow: Rs 40 per kg
- Cabbage, radish, ujala brinjal, bottle gourd: Rs 50 per kg