North East Monsoon: Aavin ensures uninterrupted milk supply even during heavy rains

CHENNAI: State-run milk dairy Aavin on Wednesday informed that milk distribution is going on without any hindrance even during heavy rains.

During the torrential rainfall in the city and its suburbs, Aavin administration has taken serious steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to the public, said Aavin MD S Vineeth.

According to him, despite heavy rains, Aavin has increased its supply and sold 16 lakh litres of milk as per the needs of the people on October 15, Tuesday.

While Aavin is selling 14.50 lakh litres of milk every day, despite heavy rains on Tuesday, Aavin has increased its supply and sold 16 lakh litres of milk as per the needs of the consumers, he noted.

"For the past two days, various measures have been taken to prevent any damage to the supply of milk due to the rains. To meet the demand, more than 201 contract vehicles have been provided for milk supply and 31 vehicles have arranged to make all the milk products available to the consumers, " Vineeth said in a statement.

Also, packets of milk, milk powder have been brought from other districts as required, he added.