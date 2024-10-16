Chennai Corporation mulls distributing medicines, food via drones to rain-hit areas

CHENNAI: A trial was conducted at the Ripon Building to assess distribution of medicines and food items to rain-affected areas using drones.

The initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation aims to ensure that essential supplies reach those in regions impacted by heavy rains.

The plan involves using drones to transport supplies across a distance of up to 2 kilometers, in waterlogged areas where boats are not navigable.

Minister of Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and other officials were also present at the trial event.

Following the announcement of TN Chief Minister that free food will be provided at Amma Unavagams for two days, more than 65,000 people have been benefited in the city on Wednesday, said municipal administration minister K N Nehru after reviewing a pilot project for delivering essential goods to residents living in the low-lying areas through drones, where boats cannot navigate due to stagnated rainwater.

The minister said, "On an average, 388 amma canteens in the city serve 45,800 people, after the free food announcement, as many as 65,700 people were benefited on Tuesday. Also, the civic body has distributed over 11 lakh food for those in relief camps and residential areas. The city received 13 cm of rainfall, where water logging was reported in 542 places and the stagnated water was pumped out in 501 places through motor pumps and tractors."

In the last 24 hours, the control room received 6,963 calls and it was addressed at the earliest.

At least 77 trees were fallen and cleared immediately. A total of 8,754 water tanks have been filled for public use, and 711 street water supply points have also been provided.

To ensure the quality of drinking water for the public, 900 samples have been collected and subjected to appropriate testing to guarantee safe drinking water.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the northeastern monsoon, three drones Garuda, Kothari, and Drago have been prepared to deliver essential supplies to residents living in low-lying areas of Chennai city where boats cannot reach due to accumulated rainwater.

These drones can transport essential items weighing between 5 to 10 kilograms, including milk, bread, and medicines.

Additionally, they can fly up to a height of 40 meters and cover a distance of 2 kilometers. The operations of these drones were tested today based on a preliminary assessment.

According to Nehru, in the previous regime, stormwater drains were constructed over a length of 400 kilometers.

"However, in the last three years, we have planned to construct drains over a length of 1,135 kilometers, of which 785 kilometers have been completed so far. This has helped drain stagnant rainwater during the recent spell," he claimed.