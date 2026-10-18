Chennai rain: CM Vijay directs ministers to return to city, oversee relief works

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed eight ministers to oversee rain relief and rescue operations across Chennai’s 15 zones as the northeast monsoon brings heavy rain warnings to several parts of the State, said a Maalaimalar report.
Minister Aadhav Arjuna has been appointed as the coordinating minister to supervise flood preparedness and relief measures in the city.
The government has directed the ministers to speed up rescue operations and take necessary steps in areas affected by waterlogging. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has instructed the ministers to return to Chennai immediately and oversee the relief work.
The government has assigned the following zones to the ministers:
Tiruvottiyur and Manali: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh
Tondiarpet and Madhavaram: Commercial Taxes Minister D Lokesh Tamilselvan
Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar: Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj
Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Teynampet: Minister M Vijay Balaji
Kodambakkam and Valasaravakkam: Minister for Mineral Resources TK Prabhu
Alandur and Adyar: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban
Perungudi and Sholinganallur: Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh
The ministers have been asked to coordinate with officials and ensure that precautionary measures and relief operations are carried out without delay.