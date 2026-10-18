Chennai

Chennai rain: CM Vijay directs ministers to return to city, oversee relief works

The government has directed the ministers to speed up rescue operations and take necessary steps in areas affected by waterlogging. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has instructed the ministers to return to Chennai immediately and oversee the relief work.
Chennai rain: CM Vijay directs ministers to return to city, oversee relief works
Chennai rain: CM Vijay directs ministers to return to city, oversee relief works Maalaimalar
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed eight ministers to oversee rain relief and rescue operations across Chennai’s 15 zones as the northeast monsoon brings heavy rain warnings to several parts of the State, said a Maalaimalar report.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna has been appointed as the coordinating minister to supervise flood preparedness and relief measures in the city.

The government has directed the ministers to speed up rescue operations and take necessary steps in areas affected by waterlogging. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has instructed the ministers to return to Chennai immediately and oversee the relief work.

Chennai rain: CM Vijay directs ministers to return to city, oversee relief works
Minister Aadhav Arjuna inspects Chennai waterlogged areas, war rooms as 15,000 workers deployed

Chennai rain relief: Ministers and zones assigned

The government has assigned the following zones to the ministers:

Chennai rain: CM Vijay directs ministers to return to city, oversee relief works
Intensify measures to manage rain-related issues, CM Vijay tells officials

Tiruvottiyur and Manali: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh

Tondiarpet and Madhavaram: Commercial Taxes Minister D Lokesh Tamilselvan

Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar: Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj

Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Teynampet: Minister M Vijay Balaji

Kodambakkam and Valasaravakkam: Minister for Mineral Resources TK Prabhu

Alandur and Adyar: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban

Perungudi and Sholinganallur: Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh

The ministers have been asked to coordinate with officials and ensure that precautionary measures and relief operations are carried out without delay.

Heavy Rain
northeast monsoon
Chennai rain
TN Government
CM Vijay
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