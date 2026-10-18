Minister Aadhav Arjuna inspects Chennai waterlogged areas, war rooms as 15,000 workers deployed

The Minister inspected the State Disaster Management Control Room at Ezhilagam and the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the Ripon Building complex. He also visited severely waterlogged areas, including Parrys, Broadway Bus Terminus and Triplicane.

Speaking after the inspections, Aadhav Arjuna said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was receiving hourly updates on the situation, while ministers were overseeing relief and response operations on the ground.

He said the control room was functioning round the clock and urged residents to contact the GCC helpline at 1913 to report water stagnation and emergencies. He also appealed to news channels to continuously display the helpline number, adding that calls were routed directly to the IAS officers in charge of the respective zones.