Chennai: Protests, hunger strike continue even after NEET resolution passed in Assembly

In Tiruvottiyur, ex-IRS officer Balamurugan has been on a hunger strike for the past 19 days in Tiruvottiyur seeking abolition of NEET. While his health has been deteriorating, he has made it clear that he will continue to fast until his demand is met.

Late S Anitha's brother Manirathnam, who recently visited the officer, in a video demanded that the government take care of his health check-ups and provide a designated space for his protest. As the government did not provide an area, Balamurugan continues to protest from his home.