Anti-NEET protesters call off 12-day hunger strike after Assembly resolution

CHENNAI: The Anti-NEET Federation-Tamil Nadu, which began its hunger strike on August 1 demanding the abolition of NEET, called off the agitation on Thursday, (August 13) after the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution on August 11 seeking the scrapping of the medical entrance examination.
The protesters, who had observed a 12-day hunger strike at Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi headquarters 'Thiruvalluvar Illam' in Chinmaya Nagar, ended their agitation following the Assembly resolution, saying the government had responded to one of their key demands.
Loyola Mani, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, and film director Vetri Maaran were present at Thiruvalluvar Illam, where the protesters had been staging their agitation. They handed over juice to the protesters, marking the end of their hunger strike.
Mani later visited the protesters undergoing treatment at KMC Government Hospital and enquired with the doctors about their health.
In a post on X, Loyola Mani said the protesters were undergoing treatment at the government-run Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. He said he visited them on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and following instructions from Minister A Rajmohan, and enquired with doctors about their health.
“After the government adopted the resolution seeking the abolition of NEET, we have decided to change our stand and withdraw the protest,” the protesters said.
The committee had also sought a common venue for protests without restrictions on timings. The protesters said the government had assured them that a common protest space would be identified, following which they decided to end the agitation.
The protest was led by Manirathnam, brother of late S Anitha, whose death in 2017 became a major flashpoint in Tamil Nadu’s opposition to NEET.
The protesters had earlier sought permission to stage their agitation at public locations, including Sivananda Salai, Rajarathinam Stadium and Marina Beach, but said their requests were denied.
The committee had demanded the abolition of NEET and restoration of education to the State List, arguing that the issue was linked to Tamil Nadu’s rights and the federal structure.