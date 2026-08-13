Anti-NEET protesters call off 12-day hunger strike after Assembly resolution

Mani later visited the protesters undergoing treatment at KMC Government Hospital and enquired with the doctors about their health.

In a post on X, Loyola Mani said the protesters were undergoing treatment at the government-run Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. He said he visited them on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and following instructions from Minister A Rajmohan, and enquired with doctors about their health.

“After the government adopted the resolution seeking the abolition of NEET, we have decided to change our stand and withdraw the protest,” the protesters said.

The committee had also sought a common venue for protests without restrictions on timings. The protesters said the government had assured them that a common protest space would be identified, following which they decided to end the agitation.