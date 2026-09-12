Chennai police round up 285 history sheeters in overnight crackdown

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police rounded up 285 rowdies and history sheeters during an intensified overnight crackdown launched across all police districts in the city on the orders of the city police commissioner A Amalraj.
Officials said 152 of them were remanded in custody.
Officials said police teams led by inspectors began intensive checks and search operations on the night of September 10, which was conducted across various parts of the city.
During the drive, the police secured 185 people with criminal backgrounds and history sheets maintained at various police stations in the city. Officials are conducting further inquiries into their current activities and possible involvement in criminal offences.
Commissioner Amalraj warned that stringent legal action would be taken against anyone involved in criminal activities or acts that threaten law and order in the city.
The action came after back-to-back murders in full public view within a matter of few days, including that of a TVK cadre, who was also a history sheeter. In the second murder reported on September 9 night, a DMK youth wing functionary was allegedly murdered by a party colleague, reportedly over a dispute over Rs 9.5 lakh loan.
While the first murder became political due to the victim’s link to the ruling party and also because of his criminal background, the second one happened a day after the deceased alleged that he was threatened by the Tiruvottiyur inspector. City police officers denied the allegation and maintained that the official had only warned the man and not threatened as alleged.