Chennai police nab two with 5 country-made guns, 4 kg meth; probe indicates link to Lankan drug ring

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested two men involved in a drug trafficking ring and seized five country-made guns from them.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the drug trafficking suspects, Perumbakkam Raja and Sathiyaseelan, were arrested during the operation. Police suspect that they were not only involved in the sale of drugs but guns as well.

In addition to the firearms, the police also confiscated 80 bullets and are investigating the source of the weapons.

The police also seized four kilograms of methamphetamine during the raid. Initial investigations revealed that the gang may have links with a drug gang based in Sri Lanka.

