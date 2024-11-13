Chennai Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements after stabbing in Kalaignar hospital

CHENNAI: Chennai Police is reviewing security arrangements at the hospital where a doctor was "stabbed by son of a cancer patient", with a senior police official stating that they will discuss what measures need to be taken for safety of doctors.

Chennai's Police Commissioner A Arun visited the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital where the incident took place.

"We have come to review the security arrangements. We will instruct and discuss (with officials) to see what measures will be taken to ensure their (doctors') safety. This is the first incident, we will review the incident and let you know further updates," A Arun told reporters. Police officials said the accused had been visiting the hospital for treatment of his mother.

"He is not a new person. His mother has been here for six months for treatment. He might be using drugs, we don't know," a police official said.

Officials said the patient had undergone chemo procedure several times and the accused was informed about the condition of his mother. They said the accused, identified as Vigneswaran, attacked Dr Balaji, who is an oncologist.

The police officials said the mother of the accused told them she had no idea about any plans of her son to attack the doctor. Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) condemned the attack on the doctor.

"This incident highlights the severe safety risks faced by healthcare professionals across Tamil Nadu. We demand immediate government action to safeguard the lives of doctors and medical staff," TNRDA said in a statement.

The association has demanded increased police protection, controlled access of attendees and implementation of past safety recommendations.

"TNRDA is committed to standing together with our colleagues across the state, advocating for a safer work environment for all healthcare professionals," the statement read.

The injured doctor is being treated at the hospital. Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the stabbing of the doctor and ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

"Shocking incident where doctor working at Kindi Kalyan Centenary Hospital Mr Balaji was stabbed by a family member of the patient," he said in a post on X. He said the person involved in the incident was immediately arrested and orders have been given for necessary treatment to the doctor and a detailed inquiry into the incident.