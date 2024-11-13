Chennai doctor attack: Protesting medicos surround DyCM Udhayanidhi's car at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

CHENNAI: Angry over the stabbing of oncologist Dr Balaji Jagannathan, doctors staged a protest in front of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's car on Wednesday when he came to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital complex, following the attack on the doctor.

The protesting doctors sat in front of Udhayanidhi Stalin's vehicle, and demanded enhanced security for the medical fraternity.

Then the police intervened and held talks with the doctors following which they dispersed and gave way for the minister's car.

Earlier today, an assailant, identified as Vignesh of Perungalathur, posed as an outpatient and managed to enter the room of Dr Balaji Jagannathan of the oncology department at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, and stabbed him at least four times in the head and twice in the neck. Then, the accused, who was accompanied by three of his friends, fled the premises, but was caught by the cops later.

The injured doctor was treated and his condition is stable at present, Health minister Ma Subramanian said.

Meanwhile, government doctors in Chennai have announced a work boycott tomorrow, with associations mulling a statewide strike as well. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin told the media that talks would be held later today to address the issues raised by the doctors.

