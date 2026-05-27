Chennai Corporation council meeting delayed for third month, councillors flag civic apathy

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s monthly council meeting will not be held in May, extending a three-month gap in the city’s top decision-making body's meetings and triggering criticism from councillors across parties over growing civic apathy and stalled local governance.
The last council meeting was held on February 20, two days after the civic body’s budget was tabled on February 18. While council and ward committee meetings were not conducted in March and April owing to the State Assembly election process, including polling on April 23 and counting on May 4, councillors questioned why meetings had still not resumed even after the Model Code of Conduct ended on May 6.
The delay comes amid a major political transition in Tamil Nadu. Though TVK formed the government, it does not have representation in the Chennai Corporation council.
Councillors alleged that the prolonged absence of ward committee, standing committee and council meetings had affected the civic grievances redressal.
According to the GCC’s administrative structure, civic issues are first discussed at ward committee meetings, scrutinised in standing committees and later placed before the council for policy approval and resolutions. All these meetings are mandated to be held every month.
J John, AIADMK councillor for Ward 84, said local bodies should continue functioning irrespective of political developments at the state level. He alleged that no official communication had been issued regarding the suspension of ward committee meetings, which are usually conducted on or before the 13th of every month. “We are unable to raise pressing issues faced by residents. Roads remain damaged, solid waste management is poor, and no new stormwater drain works have begun,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar said newly appointed senior officials in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Chennai Corporation were currently occupied with administrative work. He said oral instructions had been issued not to conduct ward and standing committee meetings this month and that council meetings would resume in June.
Ward 4 councillor R Jayaraman of the CPM said the mayor was responsible for convening the council meeting and ensuring the participation of senior officials. “The commissioner and senior officials must attend every council meeting. Even if one official is unavailable, another officer in the hierarchy can participate. The Corporation has had enough time to convene the meeting,” he said.
A senior Corporation official said the council meeting could be conducted if the required documents were submitted at least nine days in advance. “So far, no documents have been received. The next monthly council meeting will be held on or before June 25,” the official said.