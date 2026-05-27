Chennai Corporation council meeting delayed for third month, councillors flag civic apathy

Councillors alleged that the prolonged absence of ward committee, standing committee and council meetings had affected the civic grievances redressal.

According to the GCC’s administrative structure, civic issues are first discussed at ward committee meetings, scrutinised in standing committees and later placed before the council for policy approval and resolutions. All these meetings are mandated to be held every month.

J John, AIADMK councillor for Ward 84, said local bodies should continue functioning irrespective of political developments at the state level. He alleged that no official communication had been issued regarding the suspension of ward committee meetings, which are usually conducted on or before the 13th of every month. “We are unable to raise pressing issues faced by residents. Roads remain damaged, solid waste management is poor, and no new stormwater drain works have begun,” he said.