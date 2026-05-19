Mayor’s absence at Ripon fuels speculation amid political transition

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya has remained absent from official duties at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) headquarters since the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 4, triggering speculation in civic and political circles. As of May 18, the Mayor had not visited the Ripon Building for 2 weeks.
However, Corporation sources dismissed concerns over her absence, stating that she was recovering from an injury and was expected to resume office in the coming days.
The absence of the city’s first citizen following the change in government has fuelled intense speculation on social media and among political observers over whether the new administration had altered the Mayor’s role or whether internal political developments were responsible for her staying away from public duties. Allegations were also raised against the Mayor for not extending greetings either on social media or in person to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the election results.
As the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam swept across Chennai, winning 14 of the 16 Assembly constituencies in the city, the DMK-led Corporation administration has come under pressure after its urban stronghold witnessed a major political shift. Several civic activists expressed concern that development works undertaken by the GCC could slow down if differences emerge between the DMK-led council and the ruling TVK government, similar to confrontations witnessed between the DMK and AIADMK administrations in the past.
Sources close to the Mayor’s office said Priya had suffered a fracture in her foot after slipping on stairs three days before the election results were declared on May 4. Though she had initially planned to return to office on Tuesday, doctors had reportedly advised her to continue resting following a medical consultation.
A formal communication explaining her condition had also been submitted to the GCC Commissioner, sources added. “She is expected to recover fully in the next few days, after which she will resume work at the Ripon Building. A meeting with the CM may also happen,” sources close to the Mayor said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar has gone to Australia for his daughter’s graduation.