Mayor’s absence at Ripon fuels speculation amid political transition

However, Corporation sources dismissed concerns over her absence, stating that she was recovering from an injury and was expected to resume office in the coming days.

The absence of the city’s first citizen following the change in government has fuelled intense speculation on social media and among political observers over whether the new administration had altered the Mayor’s role or whether internal political developments were responsible for her staying away from public duties. Allegations were also raised against the Mayor for not extending greetings either on social media or in person to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the election results.