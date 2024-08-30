Chennai: IT worker arrested for sexually assaulting female techie on train

CHENNAI: City police arrested a man in Chennai's OMR for allegedly sexually assaulting a female techie recently, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Four police teams were formed to nab the suspect after a woman software professional alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a co-passenger in an express train from Kerala which reached Chennai on Monday.

Police used a blurry photograph of the accused taken by the victim in her phone to trace him.

The arrested person was identified as K V Kishore (25), a native of Namakkal district, who works for a private IT firm in Chennai. On Monday, he had missed getting onto a train at Erode and instead boarded a reserved coach on the Palani Express train. He then pushed a female co-passenger into the bathroom of the train and groped her, police said.

The incident reportedly happened when the train was proceeding from Katpadi towards Chennai Central.

Though the woman informed the Government Railway Police at Chennai Central about the incident, she refused to file a formal complaint, said police sources.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing to interrogate Kishore.