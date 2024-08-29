Chennai railway police release photo of suspect, seek information

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday released the photo of a suspect in a "sensitive case" asking for information from public in identifying him. While the post on social media was deleted for unknown reasons, police sources said the photo is that of the suspect in an alleged sexual assault in the express train from Kerala.

Police asked public to give any information they have about the person through helpline - 9962500599, Control - 9498101950, 9498136719, and DSPs 9444115461 and 9443007015.

"The identities of the people who give information will be kept confidential and they will be suitably rewarded," the police said.

The suspect allegedly sexually harassed a woman passenger in the train by pushing her into the washroom and groped her. Though the woman informed the police about the incident, she refused to file a complaint, said sources.