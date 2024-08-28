Techie alleges sexual assault by co-passenger on express train from Kerala to Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman software professional was allegedly sexually assaulted by a co-passenger in an express train from Kerala which reached Chennai on Monday.

The police sources said that there was no formal complaint from the woman, but a probe is underway to trace the suspect. The victim works in a private firm in Chennai. After reaching Chennai, she later informed the GRP at Chennai Central about the incident after discussing it with co-workers and her parents. But she did not prefer a formal complaint.

The police said that a special team has been formed to trace the suspect based on the description provided by the woman. The incident happened when the train proceeded from Katpadi towards Chennai Central.