Chennai: Grandfather, 15-yr-old drown in lake

The deceased were identified as Perumal (60), a resident of Chengeni Amman Koil Street in Pallikaranai, and his grandson Bharath (15). The boy’s younger cousin, Dinesh (14), was also present during the incident.

According to the police, Bharath and Dinesh, who were studying in Classes 10 and 9, had come to stay with their grandfather during their summer vacation following school holidays. On Friday, due to the severe summer heat, Perumal took both grandsons to the nearby Narayanapuram lake for a bath.