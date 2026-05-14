Chennai

Chennai: Gold price rises by Rs 400, silver costs Rs 315 on May 14, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: After a fall of Rs 400 per gram on May 13, gold has now increased by Rs 50 per gram on May 14.

The yellow metal after a fall of Rs 50 per gram on May 13, gold prices rose by Rs 50 per gram on May 14.

On May 13 was priced at Rs 1,20,000 per sovereign and Rs 15,000 per gram.

Silver prices dropped

Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 to sell for Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg) on May 14. On May 13, silver was sold at Rs 320 per gram (Rs 3,20,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 70,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,805 per gram) on May 14, 2025, to Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign (Rs 15,050 per gram) on May 14, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 49,960 or about 70.92%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000

May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330

May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100

May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

May 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

Silver price over the last five days:

May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320

May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

May 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

silver price
Gold prices in Chennai
gold price
Silver prices in Chennai

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