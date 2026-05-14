Chennai: Gold price rises by Rs 400, silver costs Rs 315 on May 14, 2026

CHENNAI: After a fall of Rs 400 per gram on May 13, gold has now increased by Rs 50 per gram on May 14.
The yellow metal after a fall of Rs 50 per gram on May 13, gold prices rose by Rs 50 per gram on May 14.
On May 13 was priced at Rs 1,20,000 per sovereign and Rs 15,000 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 to sell for Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg) on May 14. On May 13, silver was sold at Rs 320 per gram (Rs 3,20,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 70,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,805 per gram) on May 14, 2025, to Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign (Rs 15,050 per gram) on May 14, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 49,960 or about 70.92%.
May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000
May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330
May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100
May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150
May 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150
May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320
May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
May 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280