Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 800, silver costs Rs 305 per gram on May 15, 2026

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,950 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 100 per gram.
On May 14 was priced at Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and Rs 15,050 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 10 to sell for Rs 305 per gram (Rs 3,05,000 per kg) on May 15. On May 14, silver was sold at Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 68,880 per sovereign (Rs 8,610 per gram) on May 15, 2025, to Rs 1,19,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,950 per gram) on May 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 50,720 or about 73.63%.
May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000
May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330
May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100
May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150
May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305
May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320
May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270