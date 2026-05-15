Chennai

Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 800, silver costs Rs 305 per gram on May 15, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold rate plunged in the city on Friday (May 15) by Rs 800 per sovereign (8 grams).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,950 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 100 per gram.

On May 14 was priced at Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and Rs 15,050 per gram.

Silver prices dropped

Silver prices decreased by Rs 10 to sell for Rs 305 per gram (Rs 3,05,000 per kg) on May 15. On May 14, silver was sold at Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 68,880 per sovereign (Rs 8,610 per gram) on May 15, 2025, to Rs 1,19,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,950 per gram) on May 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 50,720 or about 73.63%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000

May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330

May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100

May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

Silver price over the last five days:

May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320

May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

Gold prices in Chennai
Silver prices in Chennai
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

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