Chennai gets 72 new mini-bus routes; check full list here

CHENNAI: In relief for commuters awaiting first and last-mile connectivity options, 72 new mini-bus routes have been identified in the city under the new comprehensive mini-bus scheme 2024. Nearly 50 per cent of these routes start or end at a metro, railway station, or bus terminus.

Under the scheme, private operators can operate mini-buses only in eight Greater Chennai Corporation zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasarawakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. The scheme also mandates the private mini-buses to cover at least 65 per cent of their total route in unserved areas with the maximum route length at 25 km with a notification seeking operators to send applications for permits by March 10.

Of the 72 new notified routes, 33 are in north Chennai and 39 in south Chennai. Here is the full list:

CHENNAI NORTH

RTO Chennai (Northeast)

Wimco Metro Bus Stop - Sattuva Gate, Ponneri Road

Kaladipet Metro Bus Stop - Tsunami Colony

Mani Petrol Bunk (Near Tollgate) - Wimco Nagar Metro Bus Stop

Thiruvottiyur Theradi Metro - Gangaiamman Nagar

Padavattamman Temple - Ennore Sai Baba Temple

Thiruchinankuppam (Periyapalayathu Amman Temple) - Pattinathar Temple (Ennore Bypass Road)

RTO Chennai (North)

Madhavaram Indian Oil Petrol Bunk - Madhavaram Bus Terminus

Madhavaram Bus Terminus - Madhavaram Old MTC Bus Stand

Puthagaram Darwin Public School - Madhavaram Manjambakkam Small Roundabout

Retteri Flyover Bus Stop - Retteri Flyover Bus Stop (Loop Route)

Madhavaram Roundabout - Madhavaram Depot Bus Stop (GNT Road)

Madhavaram Reliance Market Bus Stop - Madhavaram Small Roundabout

Madhavaram MMBT Bus Terminus - M2 Madhavaram Milk Farm Police Station, Arul Nagar Bus Stop

RTO Poonamallee

Nolambur Bus Stand - Paruthipattu Checkpost

Poonamallee - Vanagaram Tollgate

Maduravoyal Lake Road - Ayappakkam

Ambattur Estate - Valasaravakkam

Valasaravakkam Municipality Office - Maduravoyal Lake Road

Kumananchavadi Junction - Ayyappan Thangal

Vanagaram Bus Stop - Ayyappan Thangal Bus Terminus

Porur Tollgate - Velappanchavadi

Valasaravakkam Municipality Office - Vanagaram Bus Stop

RTO Ambattur

Women’s Industrial Estate - Avadi Bus Stand

Ambattur Telephone Exchange - Murugappa Polytechnic College

Ambattur Municipality Office - Ambattur Railway Station (via Oragadam)

Sir Ivan Stedford Hospital - Murukampedu Pillayar Temple Water Plant

Arikkambedu - Near Avadi Bus Stand

Murugappa Polytechnic College - Ambattur OT Bus Stand (via Koil Pathagai, Poombuhar Nagar)

Kattur Bus Stand - Murugappa Polytechnic College

Thirumangalam Collector Nagar - Ambattur Railway Station

Ambattur Dunlop Bus Stand - Pammathukulam (via SVT Nagar Park)

RTO Redhills

Andarkuppam Bus Stand - Wimco Nagar Railway Station

Ennore Bus Stand - Pattamandiri

CHENNAI SOUTH

RTO Shollinganallur

Karapakkam - Infosys

OMR Service Road, Karapakkam - Thuraipakkam 200 Feet Road

Food Court, Thuraipakkam - Perungudi Railway Station Road

S. Kolathur, DAV Matriculation School - Mylai Balaji Nagar

S. Kolathur - Hastinapuram Main Road

Customs Colony, Thuraipakkam - Okkiyam Thoraipakkam

Kovilambakkam - Kamakshi Hospital

Neelankarai Canalpuram Road - Hanuman Colony

BSR Mall - Anna Sathya Nagar Main Road

Kandanchavadi - Secretariat Colony

S. Kolathur - Medavakkam Junction

RTO Chennai (South)

MGR Road, Palavakkam - Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Nagathamman Temple

Thiruvanmiyur Railway Station - Neelankarai Pandiyan Salai

Corporation Road, Perungudi - Velachery Railway Station

World Trade Centre, Perungudi - D-Mart, Perungudi

MGR Road Junction - World Trade Centre

Blue Lagoon Beach Resort - Palavakkam Anna Salai

RTO Chennai (South East)

Porur EB - Alwar Thirunagar Market

Chettiar Agaram Main Road - Alwar Thirunagar Aavin Point

Alwar Thirunagar Meenakshi Nagar - Porur DLF

Ramapuram Arasamaram - Alwar Thirunagar Meenakshi Nagar

Ramapuram DLF - Porur Tollgate

St. George’s School - Karamabakkam Police Booth

Karamabakkam Police Booth - Valasaravakkam Corporation

Porur Ramachandra Hospital - Ashtalakshmi Nagar Police Booth

La Mech School - Meenakshi Government Hospital

RTO Meenambakkam

Alandur Metro - Kathipara

Kathipara Junction (Arignar Anna Metro) - Meenambakkam Metro

Kaiveli Bridge - Madipakkam Koot Road

Madipakkam Koot Road - Eechangadu Junction

Keelkattalai Bus Stop - Chromepet Taluk Office (Vels College)

Eechangadu - Madipakkam Bus Stop

Kamakshi Memorial Hospital - MRTS Velachery

Arulmurugan Tower (Marriage Hall) - Moulivakkam Pond

GST Road, Airport Signal - (Link Road)

Alandur Metro Link - Jyothi Theatre (HIET)

Adambakkam Railway Station - Eechangadu (Junction)

Mount Railway Station - Ram Nagar (Madipakkam)

Eechangadu Junction - Puzhuthivakkam Metro