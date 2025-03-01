Last mile connectivity: 72 new mini-bus routes notified in Chennai
CHENNAI: As many as 72 new mini-bus routes have been identified and notified in the city under the new comprehensive mini-bus scheme 2024. Aimed to improve last-mile connectivity, the district Collector, in the notification, has sought applications from private bus operators to apply for permits in these routes by March 10.
Nearly 50 per cent of the routes start or end at a metro, railway station, or bus terminus. Of the 72 new routes, 33 are in north Chennai and 39 in south Chennai. Under the scheme, private operators can operate minibuses only in eight Greater Chennai Corporation zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasarawakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur.
V Rama Rao of Traffic and Transportation Forum welcomed the move to connect interior neighbourhoods with metro, railway stations and bus termini. “The district administration should publish details of each bus route and hold public consultations. The new bus routes should cover localities not served by the existing bus services,” he said.
The new scheme also spells out norms for minibuses saying they must cover at least 65 per cent of their total route in unserved areas with the maximum route length at 25 km. A served route is one where a stage carrier or minibus operates continuously along the permitted route with enough trips to meet public needs.
IMPORTANT ROUTES
Chennai north:
Wimco Metro Bus Stop - Sattuva Gate, Ponneri Road
Kaladipet Metro Bus Stop - Tsunami Colony
Madhavaram Bus Terminus - Madhavaram Old MTC Bus Stand
Puthagaram - Manjambakkam Small Roundabout
Vanagaram Bus Stop - Iyyappan Thangal Bus Terminus
Tirumangalam Collector Nagar - Ambattur Railway Station
Andarkuppam Bus Stand - Wimco Nagar Railway Station
Chennai south:
Kovilambakkam - Kamakshi Hospital
Neelankarai Canalpuram Road - Hanuman Colony
Tiruvanmiyur Railway Station - Neelankarai Pandiyan Salai
Ramapuram DLF - Porur Tollgate
Madipakkam Koot Road - Eechangadu Junction
Keelkattalai Bus Stop - Chromepet Taluk Office (Vels College)
Adambakkam Railway Station - Eechangadu (Junction)