Last mile connectivity: 72 new mini-bus routes notified in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 72 new mini-bus routes have been identified and notified in the city under the new comprehensive mini-bus scheme 2024. Aimed to improve last-mile connectivity, the district Collector, in the notification, has sought applications from private bus operators to apply for permits in these routes by March 10.

Nearly 50 per cent of the routes start or end at a metro, railway station, or bus terminus. Of the 72 new routes, 33 are in north Chennai and 39 in south Chennai. Under the scheme, private operators can operate minibuses only in eight Greater Chennai Corporation zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasarawakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur.

V Rama Rao of Traffic and Transportation Forum welcomed the move to connect interior neighbourhoods with metro, railway stations and bus termini. “The district administration should publish details of each bus route and hold public consultations. The new bus routes should cover localities not served by the existing bus services,” he said.

The new scheme also spells out norms for minibuses saying they must cover at least 65 per cent of their total route in unserved areas with the maximum route length at 25 km. A served route is one where a stage carrier or minibus operates continuously along the permitted route with enough trips to meet public needs.

IMPORTANT ROUTES

Chennai north:

Wimco Metro Bus Stop - Sattuva Gate, Ponneri Road

Kaladipet Metro Bus Stop - Tsunami Colony

Madhavaram Bus Terminus - Madhavaram Old MTC Bus Stand

Puthagaram - Manjambakkam Small Roundabout

Vanagaram Bus Stop - Iyyappan Thangal Bus Terminus

Tirumangalam Collector Nagar - Ambattur Railway Station

Andarkuppam Bus Stand - Wimco Nagar Railway Station

Chennai south:

Kovilambakkam - Kamakshi Hospital

Neelankarai Canalpuram Road - Hanuman Colony

Tiruvanmiyur Railway Station - Neelankarai Pandiyan Salai

Ramapuram DLF - Porur Tollgate

Madipakkam Koot Road - Eechangadu Junction

Keelkattalai Bus Stop - Chromepet Taluk Office (Vels College)

Adambakkam Railway Station - Eechangadu (Junction)