Chennai: Drug deal using dating app; two held

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested two individuals in the Nandambakkam area for allegedly purchasing and selling methamphetamine using the dating app Grindr.

The arrests were made on Thursday following a coordinated effort between the ANIU and the Nandambakkam police.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by an ANIU Inspector and the Nandambakkam Inspector surveilled the Ramapuram, Satya Nagar Junction area. They intercepted and questioned two suspicious individuals, upon which a search revealed they were in possession of methamphetamine intended for sale.

A case was registered at the Nandambakkam Police Station. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Prabhu (43), resident of Nungambakkam and Titus Johnny (44), resident of Ramapuram.

Police seized 3 grams of methamphetamine, two mobile phones, and a two-wheeler from their possession. Initial investigations revealed that the accused were using the Grindr app to source and sell the narcotic substance.

Further inquiry uncovered that accused Prabhu, who works at a clothing store, has a prior case registered against him for drug peddling. Accused Titus Johnny is employed at a private company.

Both arrested individuals were produced before a court on Friday following interrogation.