Chennai Corporation to reconstruct compound walls of waterbodies, Rs. 8.8 crore allotted

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will demolish and reconstruct compound walls of several waterbodies including Captain Cotton canal and Kodungaiyur canal, which are in a dilapidated condition.

Besides them, the damaged compound wall of Veerangal Odai in Alandur zone (zone 12) would also be demolished and reconstructed, said a resolution adopted at the council meeting at the Ripon Building on Thursday.

The civic body has also planned increase the height of their walls to prevent waste being dumped into them by the public.

For this purpose, Rs 3.78 crore has been allocated.

The Greater Chennai Corporation held a council meeting led by Mayor Priya, where a resolution was passed to implant microchips in cattle and pets, alongside 96 other resolutions.📸 @_Hemanathan_ #DTNext #GCC #MayorPriya #GreaterChennaiCorporation #CouncilMeet #Chennai pic.twitter.com/neY7o7W1OY — DT Next (@dt_next) January 30, 2025

The corporation would also carry out restoration work at SIDCO canal, Veerangal Odai that runs along Velachery 100 Feet Road, Captain Cotton canal, Mambalam canal. This was announced in the budget for 2024-25 financial year. A total of Rs 23.59 crore would be spent for these works.

Once these works are completed, there would be free flow of water in those waterbodies, thus preventing inundation in the locality. The corporation will undertake works including wall-raising and setting up chain link fencing at Veerangal Odai, where box culvert bridges are being demolished and reconstructed.

An estimated cost of Rs 8.82 crore has been allocated for it.

Also Read: Chennai Corporation Council meet: Mayor Priya warns BJP councillor Uma Anandan

Chennai Corporation to hand over 5,895 sqm land for CMRL works