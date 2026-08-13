Chennai Corporation puts property tax revision on hold following widespread public outcry

Sources in the civic body said the decision was taken after consultations with the State government.

In an official statement, the civic body said it had revised property tax assessments identified as under-assessed and had received several grievance petitions from the public seeking reconsideration of the revisions.

It said property tax amounts would immediately revert to the rates prevailing before the latest reassessment exercise. For taxpayers who have already paid the revised demand, the excess amount would be adjusted as advance tax against subsequent half-year periods.