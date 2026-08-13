Property tax fire: Revision only for wrongly assessed properties, says GCC; mulls special camps

According to GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, discrepancies in property areas were identified using GIS mapping, satellite data, government databases, and self-declarations submitted by property owners.

"The GIS survey was launched following the collection of self-declaration data in 2018. The data thus gathered was cross-verified with existing GCC records. According to that, around 3.5 lakh property owners have not been paying tax for the whole built-up area," said a corporation official.