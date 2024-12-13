Chennai cop held for association with meth peddler faces more cases

CHENNAI: The city police said that more complaints are pouring in against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cop Anandan, who was arrested last week for alleged involvement in methamphetamine peddling.

Anandan was involved in extortion cases registered at MGR Nagar and KK Nagar police stations, and in one of the cases, he had extorted a doctor, said police sources.

His role in meth peddling was unearthed after the arrest of James (37), a police constable attached to the Ashok Nagar police station. James's associate Surendar (36) was also arrested, with 10 grams of the drug in his possession.

Police probed the frequent financial transactions between James and Anandan and arrested the latter. Police sources said James was the one who paid Surendar to procure drugs from Bengaluru and sell them through a dating app.

About two weeks ago, R Bharani (32), a 2016 batch police constable attached with the Ayanavaram police station, was arrested for his links with meth peddlers.