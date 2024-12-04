Chennai police detain two NCB constables for links to meth peddling

CHENNAI: The city police have detained two constables attached to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for their alleged involvement in methamphetamine peddling.

Earlier, constable James (37), attached to the Ashok Nagar police station, and his associate Surendar (36) were arrested following investigations after 10 grams of methamphetamine was seized from Surender last week.

Now, police have learnt about the roles of two more cops attached to the NCB and have detained them for investigations, but they have not been arrested yet, a police officer said.

The financial transactions between James and the two NCB cops are also under investigation.

According to police sources, James was the one who paid Surender to procure drugs from Bengaluru, and Surender sold it through clients using a dating app.

Police also found that one of the cops under investigation and James had earlier worked together.

James and Surender were handed over to the Vadapalani police for further investigation.

Ten days ago, R Bharani (32), a 2016 batch constable attached with Ayanavaram police station, was arrested for dealings with meth peddlers.