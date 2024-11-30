Chennai cop held for association with meth peddler

CHENNAI: Within 10 days of the arrest of a city police constable for working with methamphetamine peddlers, another policeman was arrested by a special team of the city police on Friday.

Constable James (37), attached to Ashok Nagar police station, and part of a special team, was arrested by a team based on investigations with his associate, Surendar (36) who was secured a day ago, with 10 grams of methamphetamine. James’s role in aiding the peddlers is being investigated.

Police sources said that James had paid Surender to procure the drug from Bengaluru, and the latter had sold the drug through clients using a dating app.

Another policeman, who is currently posted with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), too is under the scanner based on the information provided by James. Both had served together in T Nagar police district and have frequent conversations and financial transactions, police sources said. James and Surender were handed over to the Vadapalani police for further investigation.

Ten days ago, R Bharani (32), a 2016-batch constable was arrested for dealings with meth peddlers. A special team of Neelankarai police, which had busted a meth racket by arresting three persons including a Cameroon national from Bengaluru, arrested him after finding that he had been taking regular payments from the gang.

Police arrested Raghu, a cook, Kannan, a weaver from Arani near Tiruvannamalai and Jonathan, the Cameroon national, and seized 51 grams of methamphetamine from them.

Bharani was attached to the Law and Order wing of Aynavaram police station. Enquiries revealed that he had failed to alert the police about the gang’s activities despite having knowledge of their crimes.