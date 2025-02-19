Begin typing your search...

    Chennai college students protest against trilingual policy

    The students gathered in front of the college gate, protesting against the imposition of Hindi

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Feb 2025 1:40 PM IST
    Chennai college students protest against trilingual policy
    X

    College student protest (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Students from Presidency College in Chennai on Wednesday staged a protest against the trilingual policy (Hindi imposition).

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the students gathered in front of the college gate, protesting against the imposition of Hindi.

    Union Education Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan has made the release of funds conditional on Tamil Nadu’s adoption of the NEP, 2020, including its three-language policy.

    This indication that the state would not receive funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme unless it complies has sparked outrage among Tamil Nadu government.


    Also Read:Two-language policy forever in TN, says deputy CM Udhayanidhi


    College StudentProtesttrilingual policy
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick