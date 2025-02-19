Chennai college students protest against trilingual policy

CHENNAI: Students from Presidency College in Chennai on Wednesday staged a protest against the trilingual policy (Hindi imposition).

According to a Thanthi TV report, the students gathered in front of the college gate, protesting against the imposition of Hindi.

Union Education Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan has made the release of funds conditional on Tamil Nadu’s adoption of the NEP, 2020, including its three-language policy.

This indication that the state would not receive funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme unless it complies has sparked outrage among Tamil Nadu government.







