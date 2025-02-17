Two-language policy forever in TN, says deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday strongly condemned the statement of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the acceptance of National Education Policy and said that the two-language policy in vogue in Tamil Nadu would continue forever.

Talking to media persons after inspecting the boxing academy development works in Gopalapuram and said, “It is highly condemnable. Yesterday, the state school education minister, along with officials, met me and explained how the union government has been meeting out step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu. It was not just in education. Not a single scheme was announced for Tamil Nadu even in the recent union budget. However, when states contributing taxes to the Centre seek funds, they say without inhibition that it is unfair. It is highly condemnable. Chief minister has also condemned it.”

“Tamil Nadu will always have a two language policy. Perarignar Anna had proclaimed that we will never accept trilingual policy. No matter how and what form they try to impose it, the Tamil Nadu government or the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow it, trilingual policy under any circumstance,” Udhayanidhi added.

Asked about all states except Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal embracing the trilingual policy, minister Udhayanidhi said, “Just because everyone across the country embraced it, we need not accept it. India is unity in diversity. India is a union of various cultures. Every state has an identity and understanding. Tamil Nadu has the maximum gross enrolment ratio in the country achieved through two language policy. Top doctors and scientists educated in Tamil medium government schools are doing wonders world over. So, we cannot compare both. We will not accept trilingual policy. People of Tamil Nadu will not accept it either.”

On the allegation of the opposition AIADMK that a committee was constituted for PM Shri schools in the DMK regime, the deputy chief minister said, We only constituted the committee. Like them, we did not accept whatever the union government proposed. We constituted a committee. The committee did not accept PM Shri schools. What could we do?”