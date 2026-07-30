Chennai chicken shops to remain open tomorrow despite shutdown call

As Chennai is one of the largest markets for chicken meat in Tamil Nadu, traders said a shutdown could severely affect consumers as well as the hotel and retail sectors.

Around 8,000 chicken shops operate in Chennai, with approximately 600 tonnes of chicken meat sold every day. This amounts to around six lakh kilograms of live chickens being brought into the city for sale daily.

Speaking on the issue, Gnanam, general secretary of the association, said the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu Poultry Wholesale Traders' Association could have a major impact on Chennai.

"Not only the public, but also hotels and small-scale retailers will be severely affected. Even a one-day shutdown of chicken shops could have a serious impact not only on those involved in the poultry industry but also on the hotel sector," he said.

He added that discussions have been held with poultry farmers regarding the traders' demands and that a favourable decision is expected.

"Therefore, chicken shops in Chennai will function as usual tomorrow," he said.