Chennai chicken shops to remain open tomorrow despite shutdown call

CHENNAI: Chicken shops in Chennai and its neighbouring districts will remain open as usual tomorrow (Friday), despite the statewide announcement that poultry shops in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be closed.
The Chennai Chicken Wholesale Traders' Association has announced that shops in the city will not participate in the shutdown, said a Maalaimalar report.
Poultry shops across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have announced a shutdown tomorrow, citing concerns over the practice of withholding feed from chickens for a certain period before they are brought in for sale. Traders claim that the practice could lead to hygiene issues and cause financial losses for chicken meat sellers.
However, poultry shops in Dindigul and Tiruppur districts will remain open tomorrow.
As Chennai is one of the largest markets for chicken meat in Tamil Nadu, traders said a shutdown could severely affect consumers as well as the hotel and retail sectors.
Around 8,000 chicken shops operate in Chennai, with approximately 600 tonnes of chicken meat sold every day. This amounts to around six lakh kilograms of live chickens being brought into the city for sale daily.
Speaking on the issue, Gnanam, general secretary of the association, said the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu Poultry Wholesale Traders' Association could have a major impact on Chennai.
"Not only the public, but also hotels and small-scale retailers will be severely affected. Even a one-day shutdown of chicken shops could have a serious impact not only on those involved in the poultry industry but also on the hotel sector," he said.
He added that discussions have been held with poultry farmers regarding the traders' demands and that a favourable decision is expected.
"Therefore, chicken shops in Chennai will function as usual tomorrow," he said.
Chicken shops in the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu will also remain open tomorrow.
A large number of chicken meat shops operate in the suburban areas surrounding Chennai, with chicken widely used by establishments ranging from small eateries to star hotels. Hence, chicken shops in the suburbs around Chennai will also function as usual tomorrow.