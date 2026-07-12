Tamil Nadu: Broiler chicken vendors plan sales ban for a week for SOP for production units

In the Confederation State meeting held in Thanjavur, a series of subjects were discussed and a few resolutions, including to insist on the state government to test the feed provided to the broiler chicken production units.

Speaking to reporters, the federation president P Durairaj said, the federation has been demanding streamlining chicken feeding in the production units, but there is no standard operating procedure for the production units. “The production units should withhold feed 15 hours before the sale to ensure it wouldn't impact the real weight of the chicks and prevent illness in the fowls," Durairaj said.