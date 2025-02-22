Chennai airport installs new instrument landing system to ensure safe landings

CHENNAI: Chennai airport has recently upgraded its Instrument Landing System (ILS) to ensure safer and more accurate flight landings.

The new system has been installed at both ends of the runway, one on Guindy and another on Pallavaram end, making an major improvement in navigation technology.

The installation process began in June 2024 at the Guindy end and was completed by Oct 2024 making it operational just in time for the winter season, when visibility challenges are more prevailable.

Officials highlighted the importance of replacing the landing system every decade to ensure good performance.

Reports added that the project cost Rs 8 crore and this upgrade would highlight AAI’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and aviation safety at one of India’s busiest airports.