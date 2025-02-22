Chennai-bound flight makes emergency landing following onboard health issue

Begin typing your search...

    22 Feb 2025
    CHENNAI: A private carrier from Hyderabad made an emergency landing here after a passenger suffered a health issue on Saturday, officials at the city airport said.

    Upon landing, a medical team rushed to attend the passenger and he was presently being treated, they said without divulging more details.

    As per laid down protocol, no flight movement--both inbound and the departing, was allowed for a brief while to give priority to the said carrier to make the emergency landing, they added.

    Subsequent flight movement was also not affected.

