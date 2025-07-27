Chennai: 3 men arrested for possession of 5 kg of pseudoephedrine

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing crackdown against synthetic drug usage, the Anti Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police, in coordination with the Muthialpet police, arrested three persons on Friday for possession of five kg of pseudoephedrine worth several lakhs.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ali Jinna (55) of Choolai and Syed Ibrahim alias Thendukili (50) of Triplicane. Based on their inputs, Xavier Jesudas (54) of Tondiarpet was arrested later.

Two men on separate two-wheelers were intercepted near the Pidariyar Koil and Ponniamman Koil Street junction within the Muthialpet police station limits, said the police. When questioned, they gave evasive replies, after which police searched their bags and found the controlled substance.

According to law enforcement officials, pseudoephedrine is a precursor chemical that is used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug. Even though it has some legal uses, it is classified as a controlled substance in India, bringing strict regulation on its production, possession, trade, export, and use.

Illegal possession and trade are punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.