CBI re-registers Armstrong murder case in Chennai

The case has been registered as RC0582026S0009 under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 118(1), 103 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The FIR was registered on August 6, 2026, at the CBI's STB police station in Chennai.

The CBI FIR states that the Madras High Court, in an order dated September 24, 2025, transferred the investigation into Crime No.293 of 2024 of Sembium police station to the CBI. The order was passed in a petition filed by K Armstrong's relative K Immanuvel.