CBI re-registers Armstrong murder case in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the case relating to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, following orders of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.
The case has been registered as RC0582026S0009 under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 118(1), 103 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The FIR was registered on August 6, 2026, at the CBI's STB police station in Chennai.
The CBI FIR states that the Madras High Court, in an order dated September 24, 2025, transferred the investigation into Crime No.293 of 2024 of Sembium police station to the CBI. The order was passed in a petition filed by K Armstrong's relative K Immanuvel.
The Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, and others had challenged the High Court order before the Supreme Court through SLP No.15897 of 2025. The petition was subsequently withdrawn. The Supreme Court, in its July 22, 2026 order, observed that the dismissal of the SLP meant that the High Court's order would stand and the CBI would take over as the investigating agency.