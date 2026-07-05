Cancellation of 41 EMU services leaves commuters stranded at suburban railway stations

Railway authorities suspended services between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm to carry out maintenance work on the suburban corridor. The cancelled services affected trains operating between Chennai Beach and Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirumalpur and Arakkonam. A few special train services and 50 additional Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses were operated to manage the rush.

However, the arrangements proved inadequate as Sunday coincided with an auspicious wedding day, resulting in a surge of passengers travelling to family functions, markets and other destinations. Large crowds began gathering at Tambaram railway station from around 9.30 am, ahead of the service suspension.

With commuters anticipating a long gap before the next train, suburban services arriving from Chengalpattu towards Chennai Beach were packed beyond capacity. Passengers, including women, were seen travelling dangerously on footboards, while all coaches, including first-class and ladies' compartments, were overcrowded, causing severe inconvenience to women commuters.

After train services were halted at 10.30 am, thousands of passengers moved to the Tambaram bus terminus, leading to long queues and overcrowding.