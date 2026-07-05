Cancellation of 41 EMU services leaves commuters stranded at suburban railway stations

CHENNAI: Cancellation of 41 suburban electric train services between Tambaram - Chennai Beach - Tambaram for five hours on Sunday due to track maintenance triggered heavy overcrowding at Tambaram railway station and bus terminus, leaving commuters stranded and forcing many to travel in unsafe conditions.
Railway authorities suspended services between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm to carry out maintenance work on the suburban corridor. The cancelled services affected trains operating between Chennai Beach and Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirumalpur and Arakkonam. A few special train services and 50 additional Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses were operated to manage the rush.
However, the arrangements proved inadequate as Sunday coincided with an auspicious wedding day, resulting in a surge of passengers travelling to family functions, markets and other destinations. Large crowds began gathering at Tambaram railway station from around 9.30 am, ahead of the service suspension.
With commuters anticipating a long gap before the next train, suburban services arriving from Chengalpattu towards Chennai Beach were packed beyond capacity. Passengers, including women, were seen travelling dangerously on footboards, while all coaches, including first-class and ladies' compartments, were overcrowded, causing severe inconvenience to women commuters.
After train services were halted at 10.30 am, thousands of passengers moved to the Tambaram bus terminus, leading to long queues and overcrowding.
Although MTC operated 50 additional buses, many were deluxe, low-floor electric or express services. Women passengers, particularly those from rural areas who depend on the State's free travel scheme available only on ordinary buses, expressed disappointment as they were forced either to pay higher fares or wait for regular services.
The unusually heavy crowd also made boarding difficult for women, senior citizens and persons with health issues.
To assist commuters, police deployed the Singappen women police team at key locations inside the bus terminus. The personnel guided women passengers, provided information on bus routes and boarding points, and monitored crowded areas to ensure their safety. Their assistance was widely appreciated by women commuters.
Railway authorities have announced that a similar five-hour maintenance block will be carried out on July 12, during which another 41 suburban train services will be cancelled between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm.
With the day also expected to witness heavy passenger traffic due to another auspicious occasion and the onset of the Tamil month of Aadi, commuters have urged transport authorities to operate more ordinary buses to accommodate those eligible for free travel.