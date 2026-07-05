Commuters face inconvenience as 41 EMU services cancelled in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commuters faced inconvenience on Sunday after 41 suburban electric train services were cancelled on the Chennai Beach–Tambaram route due to scheduled track maintenance work.
According to Southern Railway, electric train services in both directions between Chennai Beach and Tambaram will remain suspended from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm on Sunday and July 12 to facilitate maintenance work.
Although the cancellations were announced in advance, thousands of passengers thronged Tambaram railway station before 10 am to complete their journeys before the suspension came into effect. The sudden rush led to heavy crowds at ticket counters and on platforms, said a Daily Thanthi report.
To minimise inconvenience, Southern Railway is operating special train services at regular intervals between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, besides running additional services to Arakkonam and Tirumalpur.
Suburban electric train operations are expected to resume normal service after the maintenance work is completed at 3.30 pm.