41 EMUs to be suspended today, July 12; MTC to run 50 extra buses

The block will be enforced between Chennai Beach and Tambaram stations from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. As a result, 41 EMU services will remain fully cancelled on both days.

The affected services include trains operating between Beach and Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Tirumalpur/Arakkonam, besides services from Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirumalpur to Beach.

To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the Southern Railway will operate passenger special trains on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu, Tambaram-Arakkonam and Tirumalpur/Kancheepuram-Tambaram sections.