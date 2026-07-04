41 EMUs to be suspended today, July 12; MTC to run 50 extra buses

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will undertake a five-hour line and power block in the Egmore-Villupuram section on July 5 and July 12.
The block will be enforced between Chennai Beach and Tambaram stations from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. As a result, 41 EMU services will remain fully cancelled on both days.
The affected services include trains operating between Beach and Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Tirumalpur/Arakkonam, besides services from Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirumalpur to Beach.
To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the Southern Railway will operate passenger special trains on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu, Tambaram-Arakkonam and Tirumalpur/Kancheepuram-Tambaram sections.
Special services from Tambaram to Chengalpattu will operate between 11.45 am and 3.45 pm, while special trains to Arakkonam and Tirumalpur will depart at 2 pm and 4 pm, respectively.
Return special services from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirumalpur to Tambaram will run between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm.
Passengers have been advised to check the revised train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.
To ease passenger movement during the block period, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 50 additional buses between Beach and Tambaram stations on July 5 and July 12, in addition to its regular services.
Officials will also be deployed at major bus termini to monitor operations and ensure smooth movement of buses.